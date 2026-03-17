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Did A.J. Brown Trade Value Increase after Jaylen Waddle Trade? | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the Dolphins trading Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos. The guys take a look at what this trade means for the Dolphins and how this deal impacts the Patriots on the football field. They then take a look at how this deal could potential impact an AJ Brown trade between Patriots and Eagles and answer the question did this trade cause his value to go up or down?

0:00 – Welcome in
1:30 – Reaction to Jaylen Waddle trade to Broncos
6:47 – How does the Waddle trade impact Patriots-Eagles A.J. Brown trade

15:36 – Wrapping up!

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