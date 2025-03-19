Did Baylor Scheierman Show His True Potential With Celtics?

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics secured a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, with rookie Baylor Scheierman delivering a breakout performance. Scheierman scored a career-high 20 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to help seal the win. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell break down Baylor’s impressive game and discuss what his performance could mean for the Celtics moving forward. Could Scheierman carve out a larger role in Boston’s rotation?

Baylor Scheierman on his 20 point night in the TD Garden:

–

“Probably a top-3 environment I’ve ever been a part of…And that’s obviously what makes Boston so elite. The best sports town in the country, best city in the country.”

–

FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/mWDFEtYFMG

⚡️ by… pic.twitter.com/McwHpQSapT — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 19, 2025

CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!