Did Bills loss prove anything? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo watches his team trying to get a first down during second half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024.

Greg Bedard goes solo on Christmas Eve to recap the Bills’ 24-21 comeback win over the Patriots after overcoming a 14-0 deficit. He discusses whether the Patriots’ effort, despite the loss, could help secure Jerod Mayo’s future as head coach.

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

