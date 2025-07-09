Did Bruins Make the Right Moves in Free Agency? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo give their impressions of Bruins development camp, debate whether the right moves were made in free agency, and predict where the team will finish next season!

2:01 Thoughts on development camp

7:00 How did 2025 Draft Class fare in development camp?

11:51 Ryan Bourque, son of Bruins legend Ray Bourque, named P-Bruins assistant coach

18:42 Predictions for next season!

26:28 Expectations for James Hagens next year

33:24 Evaluating Bruins development system

38:23 Did the Bruins make the right moves in free agency?

45:19 Lyndon Byers dies at 61

