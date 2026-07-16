Did Celtics Always Plan to Trade Jaylen Brown?

Bobby Manning welcomes ESPN Hall-of-Famer Marc Spears to Celtics Daily to give an inside look at what led to the Jaylen Brown trade and explains why it always seemed like it was destined for Jaylen Brown to be the Celtics star that was always going to be traded.

WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/C8k5hofOi3M

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