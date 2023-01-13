Did Celtics expose Ben Simmons and Nets?

BROOKLYN, NY — Ben Simmons scored 0 points in the Brooklyn Nets 109-98 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. With Kevin Durant out with a MCL sprain Brooklyn requires Simmons’ scoring more than ever. Simmons finished the game with 13 assists, 9 rebounds, and 0 points on just 3 shots.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss if the Nets can survive without Kevin Durant.

CLNS Media's Boston Celtics Newsfeed delivers instantaneous news and reports all in real time.

