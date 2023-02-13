Did Celtics Fail at Trade Deadline? + Kevin Durant & Suns Are Championship Contenders

Kevin Durant joining forces with Chris Paul & Devin Booker makes the Suns instant championship contenders but what about the rest of the Western Conference?

Also, did the Celtics miss out on a big opportunity at the trade deadline & will Kyrie Irving & Luke Doncic mesh well in Dallas? Max & Josue breakdown a historic NBA Trade Deadline Day.

Go to www.HelloFresh.com/cornbread65 and use the code CORNBREAD65 for 65% off plus free shipping!

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at www.Indeed.com/Maxwell