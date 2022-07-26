Did Celtics Find A Gem in JD Davison?

Barstool Sports Celtics journalist, Dan Greenberg joins Evan Valenti to recap summer league, including addressing the question of if Celtics found a gem in JD Davison.

The second-round pick ran the point and led summer league in AST with 8.2 (3rd all-time) to go along with 13 PTS on 43% shooting. Davison didn’t look like a rookie or the 53rd overall pick out there with his burst, but will his play translate to NBA regular season? Can Davison crack the rotation? Celtics Beat debates in the following clip..

