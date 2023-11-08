Did Celtics Give Reasons to Worry After Timberwolves Loss?

Join The A List Podcast with veteran Boston Celtics and NBA reporter A. Sherrod Blakely, veteran NBA Insider for the Boston Globe, Gary Washburn and NBC10 Boston’s Kwani A. Lunis. The “Big 3” discuss the latest news and insights into the Boston Celtics, the NBA, and more! Join Sherrod, Gary and Kwani weekly as they delve into the most poignant topics with some of the biggest names in basketball and beyond. In Episode 153, the Big 3 discuss the Celtics first loss of the season at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jayson Tatum passing the 10K career points mark, the impact of star athletes on the city of Boston, and take a look ahead at the schedule and In-Season Tournament!

1:08 What went wrong for the Celtics in their first loss of the season to Timberwolves?

6:07 Every Celtic was off against a top defensive team in Minnesota

9:50 Celtics fans shouldn’t panic over one loss

10:23 Celtics bench still raises some concern with Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser struggling

14:07 Are there concerns defensively with Kristaps Porzingis?

16:37 Jayson Tatum becomes youngest Celtic to hit 10K career points

22:39 Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown are embracing the Boston community

30:33 Boston is proud of their athletes and teams and wants their stars to feel the same

34:21 Boston cont’d

39:23 Thoughts on NBA In-Season Tournament

45:43 Looking ahead at Celtics schedule

