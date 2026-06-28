Did Celtics Handle Jaylen Brown Situation Right?

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, John Zannis, Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Jimmy Toscano discuss the Celtics failing to trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and whether or not they should’ve been involved in trade talks with the Bucks in the first place. Plus, how did Brad Stevens do in his first press conference since the events transpired?

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/hjpbRRzYw-s?feature=share

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