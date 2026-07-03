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Did Celtics Make Right Call in Trading Jaylen Brown? | Celtics Beat

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

John Zannis hosts “The Garden Report ” on the CLNS Media Network. John joins the program to discuss the Jaylen Brown trade, coping with the return, and wondering how Paul George fits now on the Celtics roster. X: @John_Zannis

0:00 – Welcome in John Zannis

2:58 – Reaction to Celtics trading Jaylen Brown

10:17 – Do we think Jaylen Brown maybe asked for a trade?

15:48 – Prizepicks

17:31 – Should Celtics have traded Jaylen Brown earlier?

26:20 – Looking at the analytics with Jaylen Brown

38:05 – Did Celtics ownership cheap out?

43:52 – Should Celtics actually pursued Giannis?

45:30 – John doesn’t think Celtics will be that bad this season

48:00 – Looking at Paul George fit with team

53:20 – Is it weird Jayson Tatum hasn’t said anything yet?

58:20 – Thoughts on Hugo Gonzalez

1:00:16 – Wrapping up!

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