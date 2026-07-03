Did Celtics Make Right Call in Trading Jaylen Brown? | Celtics Beat

John Zannis hosts “The Garden Report ” on the CLNS Media Network. John joins the program to discuss the Jaylen Brown trade, coping with the return, and wondering how Paul George fits now on the Celtics roster. X: @John_Zannis
0:00 – Welcome in John Zannis
2:58 – Reaction to Celtics trading Jaylen Brown
10:17 – Do we think Jaylen Brown maybe asked for a trade?
15:48 – Prizepicks
17:31 – Should Celtics have traded Jaylen Brown earlier?
26:20 – Looking at the analytics with Jaylen Brown
38:05 – Did Celtics ownership cheap out?
43:52 – Should Celtics actually pursued Giannis?
45:30 – John doesn’t think Celtics will be that bad this season
48:00 – Looking at Paul George fit with team
53:20 – Is it weird Jayson Tatum hasn’t said anything yet?
58:20 – Thoughts on Hugo Gonzalez
1:00:16 – Wrapping up!
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