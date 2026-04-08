Did Celtics Ownership Cut Costs this Season? | Garden Report

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis discuss the recent Boston Globe interview with Celtics owner Bill Chisholm and discuss his comments about spending. And the guys discuss the Celtics roster moves they made this year to avoid getting hit with the taxes.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/eZZwZo2U1eY?feature=share

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