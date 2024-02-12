Did Celtics Prove Themselves with Sweep vs Heat?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon delve into the significance of the Celtics’ season sweep against the Heat, pondering if Boston needs to demonstrate more physicality against teams like Miami. In their latest matchup, the Celtics managed to hold off a late surge from the Heat for a 110-106 victory on Sunday, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Contributions also came from Kristaps Porzingis with 25 points and Jaylen Brown with 20 points. A notable incident occurred when Brown and Duncan Robinson got entangled, leading to Brown being penalized with a flagrant 1 foul, while Robinson received a personal foul. Robinson criticized the action, stating, “I just thought it was a dirty play, to be honest with you. … Just thought it was dangerous, unnecessary and excessive.”

Watch the Garden Report on YouTube streaming LIVE immediately after each Celtics game:

FanDuel Sportsbook, New customers, join today and you’ll get TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in BONUS BETS if your first bet of FIVE DOLLARS or more wins. Just visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON to sign up. Make every moment more with FanDuel, an official sportsbook partner of the NFL.

Must be 21+ and present in select states. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG in Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 in Arizona, 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat in Connecticut, 1-800-9-WITH-IT in Indiana, 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com in Kansas, 1-877-770-STOP in Louisiana, visit mdgamblinghelp.org in Maryland, visit 1800gambler.net in West Virginia, or call 1-800-522-4700 in Wyoming. Hope is here. Visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support in Massachusetts or call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY in New York.