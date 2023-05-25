Did the Celtics Rediscover Their Team Identity?

With their backs against the wall, the Boston Celtics pulled out a gutsy 116-99 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4 Tuesday night to stave off elimination. Every single game for them moving forward will be do-or-die, with a razor-thin margin of error to work with. However, in Game 4, the Celtics were playing like the team they were advertised to be, but with some of the defensive edge and intensity we saw in last year’s unit.

Have the Celtics rediscovered their defensive identity just in the nick of time? Can the Celtics swing this series back in their favor? Join The Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as they discuss following a win in Game 4.

