Did Don Sweeney Deserve a New Contract?

The Boston Bruins have extended General Manager Don Sweeney for another 2 years in Boston. On this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss Don Sweeney’s new contract extension, Boston’s added first-round pick via the Florida Panthers’ series win, and much more!
Poke the Bear is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS