Did Jayson Tatum Have Good Game in Celtics Comeback vs Pistons?

BOSTON — The Detroit Pistons focused on preventing a record-equalling 28th straight loss, extended the league-leading Celtics to overtime on Thursday night. Despite a formidable effort from the Pistons, Boston ultimately claimed a 128-122 victory. Jayson Tatum played a key role in this success, notching up 31 points and 10 assists, aiding Boston in achieving their fourth consecutive win and ninth in their last 10 games. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon delve into a discussion about Tatum’s performance, debating whether he truly had a good game.

