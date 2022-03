BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 54 points on 16-for-30 shooting and hit 8 threes to edge out both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, leading the Celtics to a 126-120 win vs the Nets that marked their 21st win over their last 27 games, cementing Boston as an east contender.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon talked about what might’ve been Tatum’s best game ever and Jaylen Brown’s strong return from a right ankle injury to pressure Brooklyn and hit a key corner three late.