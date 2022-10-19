Did Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown & Celtics Deliver a Statement Win?

It’s only the first game but did the Celtics put the NBA on notice following their win against the Sixers? Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay discuss & how good the Lakers are after their loss to the Warriors.

1:14: Celtics’ Bill Russell pregame ceremony at the home opener

4:00: Did the Celtics make a statement in their win against the Sixers?

7:09: Jayson Tatum’s magnificent performance

10:20: Malcolm Brogdon’s impact

14:50: Joe Mazzulla’s coaching debut

17:18: Jaylen Brown is back & better than ever

23:35: James Harden looked good against the Celtics

25:16: Why Jeff’s had it with superstars complaining about fouls

30:25: Statement game by the Warriors beating up the Lakers?

