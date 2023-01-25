Did Jayson Tatum or Joe Mazzulla Cost Celtics vs the Heat?

MIAMI, FL — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning recaps the Celtics 98-95 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The Celtics let the Heat go on a 15-0 run in the 4th quarter and were outscored 23-13. Did Jayson Tatum or Joe Mazzulla cost the Celtics late? Bobby Manning discusses LIVE from Miami, Florida.

