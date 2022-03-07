Did Jayson Tatum Prove He’s Top 10 after 54 PT Game?

The Boston Celtics welcomed the Brooklyn Nets to town on Sunday in what was considered to be a crucial game for the Celtics season. The Nets were the healthiest they’ve been in months, with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving suiting up for the game. The game was physical and fast-paced, and ultimately the Celtics outlast the Nets 126-120 with Jayson Tatum leading the charge for Boston. Boston has now strung together their third straight win as the NBA playoffs rapidly approach. With the seeding being so close, every win matters, particularly against a tough opponent like Brooklyn.

The talking point was the game of Jayson Tatum, who was by far the best player on the court as he cruised to a 54 PT performance while matching up against Kevin Durant. Tatum ties Larry Bird for the most 50 PT performances in Celtics franchise history. After another stellar performance, did Jayson Tatum prove he’s a top 10 after his 54 PT game? The Garden Report sounds off on Tatum’s big night.

