Did Jayson Tatum Take Bad Shot in Celtics Loss vs Nuggets?

Jayson Tatum commented on the crucial last moments of the Celtics’ game against the Nuggets, focusing on his missed shot which had the potential to even the score. “I should have taken some more time but, you know, can’t go back. So, you know, something that I can learn from,” Tatum remarked, recognizing this as a learning moment.

Despite Tatum’s performance, the Celtics were narrowly defeated by the Nuggets, 102-100, marking their first loss at home this season. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon delve into the game’s final sequence.

