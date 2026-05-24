Did Patriots Add Best Fullback in NFL in Reggie Gilliam this Offseason? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at 5 potential breakout candidates for Patriots this season. One of those players on the list is Patriots Fullback Reggie Gilliam who the Patriots signed this offseason from the Buffalo Bills. Kyles raved about the addition of the Fullback and made a bold statement suggesting the Patriots could have just added this best Fullback in the NFL to their roster this offseason:

“I think Reggie Gilliam has All-Pro potential…This is an offense where Reggie Gilliam is gonna get a ton of opportunities, not just to be a lead blocker, but also to catch passes…I think when you look at the numbers, this is gonna be somebody who grades out. As one of the best, if not the best fullback in football next season.”

Did the Patriots add potentially the best Fullback in the NFL this offseason? “I think Reggie Gilliam has All-Pro potential…This is an offense where Reggie Gilliam is gonna get a ton of opportunities, not just to be a lead blocker, but also to catch passes…I think when you… pic.twitter.com/FpMOrcf58a — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 19, 2026

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