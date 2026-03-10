Did Patriots Land a Pro Bowler in Alijah Vera-Tucker? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the Patriots signing of OG Alijah Vera-Tucker from the Jets on a 3-Year, $42 million contract. The guys react and address Vera-Tucker’s history with injuries but address who good of a player he is when he is on the field. Taylor also mentions how he thinks with this addition of Tucker theirs a chance the Patriots added 2 Pro Bowl candidates in Day one of Free Agency.

.@tkyles39 really likes the Alijah Vera-Tucker signing & the athletic ability it brings to the O-Line: “Patriots are in a better position than most for a player like Alijah Vera-Tucker…Left to center is insanely athletic, with Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker & Jared Wilson.” pic.twitter.com/eknIeRZIbH — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

