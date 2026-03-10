Close Menu
Did Patriots Land a Pro Bowler in Alijah Vera-Tucker? | Patriots Daily

Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the Patriots signing of OG Alijah Vera-Tucker from the Jets on a 3-Year, $42 million contract. The guys react and address Vera-Tucker’s history with injuries but address who good of a player he is when he is on the field. Taylor also mentions how he thinks with this addition of Tucker theirs a chance the Patriots added 2 Pro Bowl candidates in Day one of Free Agency.

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

