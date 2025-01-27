Did Referees Make the Difference for Chiefs in AFC Championship? | All 32 Podcast

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson break down the NFC and AFC Championship games. The Chiefs squeeze past the Bills in a rematch that lived up to the hype. Saquon, Jalen, and the Eagles put up a record-setting score against the Commanders. And just like that, the Super Bowl matchup is set. All that, and much more!

00:00 – Intro

00:55 – Chiefs / Bills

03:07 – Officiating decisions

10:07 – Buffalo play calling

15:53 – Brotherly Shove controversy

19:00 – Prizepicks

19:50 – Gametime

20:22 – Commanders / Eagles

25:12 – Momentum swings

28:40 – Philly’s D Line

30:18 – Zach Ertz

33:18 – Nick Sirianni

35:28 – Saquon Barkley

