Did Referees Make the Difference for Chiefs in AFC Championship? | All 32 Podcast

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson break down the NFC and AFC Championship games. The Chiefs squeeze past the Bills in a rematch that lived up to the hype. Saquon, Jalen, and the Eagles put up a record-setting score against the Commanders. And just like that, the Super Bowl matchup is set. All that, and much more!
00:00 – Intro
00:55 – Chiefs / Bills
03:07 – Officiating decisions
10:07 – Buffalo play calling
15:53 – Brotherly Shove controversy
19:00 – Prizepicks
19:50 – Gametime
20:22 – Commanders / Eagles
25:12 – Momentum swings
28:40 – Philly’s D Line
30:18 – Zach Ertz
33:18 – Nick Sirianni
35:28 – Saquon Barkley
