Did Refs Make Right Call on Marcus Smart Foul?

BOSTON — The refs reversed a critical call with seconds left and Marcus Smart set to shoot three free throws trailing by three to the Mavericks. Jason Kidd successfully challenged the foul call on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks went on to win after Jayson Tatum missed a three at the buzzer. Ime Udoka said the refs said it simply wasn’t a foul, but the odd call capped a weird afternoon filled with missed shots, turnovers and more baffling play from Jaylen Brown, who threw down one of the dunks of his career before disappearing into the second half.

Bobby Manning discusses the Boston loss alongside Josue Pavon on Kevin Garnett night.