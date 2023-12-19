Did the Bruins Make the Right Move with Matt Poitras?

Evan Marinofsky is joined by Conor Ryan today to break down the Bruins’ recent decision to send Matt Poitras to the World Juniors to play for Team Canada. After limiting his ice time the past few weeks, is this decision one that will boost his confidence by allowing him to play a bigger role on the junior team, or could the increase in workload have a negative impact on his performance in the long run? Plus, some rumors are emanating from Providence around Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell and his development.

Topics:

Matt Poitras is headed to World Juniors

Did the Bruins make the right move?

What do the Bruins do from here?

The Fabian Lysell dilemma

The goaltending is still good

