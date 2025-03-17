Close Menu
Did the Bruins pick the wrong goalie? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests Mark Divver and Mick Colageo talk about the Bruins deadline, and a Bruins loss to Ottawa that saw Linus Ullmark badly outplay Jeremy Swayman.

0:00 – WELCOME

2:46 – REACTIONS TO BRUINS-SENATORS GAME

15:00 – DID BRUINS MAKE THE WRONG CHOICE IN GOAL

24:17 – PRIZEPICKS

25:32 – REACTION TO FELGER DOING VICTORY LAPS

29:55 – REFLECTING ON BRAD MARCHAND TRADE

