Did the Celtics Figure Out The Bucks?

Can the Celtics sustain their success from Game 2 against the Bucks? We discuss. Also, can Ja Morant lead the Grizzlies to take down the Warriors?

1:30: Bob & Jeff’s immediate reactions to Celtics beating the Bucks in Game 2

3:15: Did Grant Williams really shut down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

8:10: Jaylen Brown’s crazy first half in Game 2

11:13: Will the Celtics pull off the series or is it still a toss-up against the Bucks?

15:25: Ja Morant drops 47 points

17:10: Does Luka have enough around him to beat the Suns?

19:40: Dillon Brooks’ injury to Warriors’ Gary Payton Jr.

24:29: What’s the best NBA Finals matchup?

31:50: Chris Paul’s brilliance

36:40: Bob’s take on HBO’s “Winning Time” show

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.