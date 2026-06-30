In the latest episode of The Garden Report, John Zannis, Bobby Manning and Jimmy Toscano discuss the Celtics failing to trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the latest reported falling out that could be coming from the attempted failed trade. The guys discuss how reports are now circulating that Jaylen has grown frustrated with the Celtics organization. The Garden Report crew reacts to the reported trade value the 5-time NBA All-Star might return and aren’t thrilled about it with John saying:

“Trading Jaylen for 50, 60 cents on the dollar is a disaster… This was peak Jaylen value, you would think, and they got nothing.”

“This is sobering. This is depressing. I’m frustrated with the organization right now. I’ve never seen something fumbled so badly.”

Did the #Celtics fumble the Jaylen Brown situation?😬@John_Zannis shares concerns over his trade value: “Trading Jaylen for 50, 60 cents on the dollar is a disaster… This was peak Jaylen value, you would think, and they got nothing.” “This is sobering. This is depressing.… pic.twitter.com/N4MiHz7zg4 — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 30, 2026

Bobby also added he hasn’t been impressed with the possible reported returns the Celtics could get for Brown as well:

“What are we talking about now at this point? I’m baffled that a path forward with Jaylen having little leverage, given his three-year deal, and a team still having a good roster/season behind them, is so desperate to get off him.”

.@RealBobManning isn’t impressed with the rumored returns #Celtics could get for Jaylen Brown: “What are we talking about now at this point? I’m baffled that a path forward with Jaylen having little leverage, given his three-year deal, and a team still having a good… pic.twitter.com/TDRsJD90Rh — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 30, 2026

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/A5WJmhxCee0?feature=share

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