Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Did the Celtics Shoot TOO MANY Threes in Preseason Opener?

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay unpack the Celtics opening preseason game
Jackson Tolliver

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss the Celtics opening their preseason against the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi, where they held on to a 107-103 win while shooting a franchise-record 61 threes. Is this a sign of things to come for the season? Is it sustainable? Plus, they reflect on the illustrious career of Derrick Rose in the wake of his retirement from the NBA.

0:32 – Celtics preseason game
2:24 – Jokic’s performance
5:43 – Derrick Rose retires
9:25 – Youngest MVP ever
11:05 – Traded from Chicago
14:40 – Towns and Thibodeau
15:56 – Minnesota Disappointment
20:37 – Porzingis Impact
22:46 – Thibs Coaching Style
24:19 – Bob’s Final Thoughts

 

