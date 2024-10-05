Did the Celtics Shoot TOO MANY Threes in Preseason Opener?

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss the Celtics opening their preseason against the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi, where they held on to a 107-103 win while shooting a franchise-record 61 threes. Is this a sign of things to come for the season? Is it sustainable? Plus, they reflect on the illustrious career of Derrick Rose in the wake of his retirement from the NBA.

0:32 – Celtics preseason game

2:24 – Jokic’s performance

5:43 – Derrick Rose retires

9:25 – Youngest MVP ever

11:05 – Traded from Chicago

14:40 – Towns and Thibodeau

15:56 – Minnesota Disappointment

20:37 – Porzingis Impact

22:46 – Thibs Coaching Style

24:19 – Bob’s Final Thoughts

Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !