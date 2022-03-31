Did the Heat Expose the Celtics Without Robert Williams?

TD GARDEN — Bobby Manning recaps the Boston Celtics 106-98 loss to the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Boston could have re-claimed the No. 1 seed but the loss has pushed them back to No. 4 seed as the top of the Eastern conference remains a tight race.

Manning discusses if the Celtics were exposed without Robert Williams. Williams underwent a successful meniscectomy Wednesday morning at New England Baptist Hospital and is expected to return from his meniscus tear within 4-to-6 weeks.

“There’s optimism because the surgery went as well as possible,” Celtics Head Coach Udoka said pregame. ” He’ll hit the ground running with two-a-day work tomorrow. It’s the best-case scenario, given the injury.”

Udoka also confirmed that Williams had his meniscus trimmed based off the recommendations of his doctors. It was based on where the tear was located, not on Williams returning sooner with a trim vs a repair.

