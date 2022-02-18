Did the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Right the Ship? w/ Cedric Maxwell

NBA Finals MVP and Celtics Radio Network member, Cedric Maxwell joins Celtics Beat to discuss the Celtics recent winning streak, how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown changed the team’s trajectory and what Boston needs on the buyout market, and head coach Ime Udoka’s improvements.

SHOW TOPICS:

5:00 State of the Celtics at the NBA All Star Break

9:00 How did Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown change the Boston Celtics’ trajectory?

14:25 Ime Udoka’s development as a Head Coach

24:10 Derrick White trade is working better than expected

29:50 What should the Celtics be looking for in the buyout market?

38:30 Should Ray Allen be over Cedric Maxwell in Celtics Top 15 All Time?

For more from Maxwell follow on Twitter: @cedricmaxwell81

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, February 17th, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG! Go to BetOnline.AG and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% bonus on your first deposit!

CLNS Media has decided to join Discord! You should too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

The Garden Report is powered by LinkedIn Talent Solutions Visit https://Linkedin.com/Garden post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!

Come Chill With The CLNS Media Network on Social Media:

🏀 🍀 Celtics Twitter – https://twitter.com/CelticsCLNS

🏈 Patriots Twitter- https://twitter.com/patriotsclns 🔵 Twitter Main- – https://twitter.com/clnsmedia

📸 🏀 Celtics Instagram – https://instagram.com/celticsCLNS

📸 Main Instagram – https://instagram.com/clnsmedia 🔵 Facebook- https://facebook.com/clnsmedia 🔴 Pinterest- https://pinterest.com/clnsmedia 🔵 LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/clnsmedia/about/ 💟 Tik Tok – https://www.tiktok.com/@clnsmedia