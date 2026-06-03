Did the Patriots Overpay for A.J. Brown? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg and Nick discuss the final deal for AJ Brown, whether he’s worth the risk, if Howie Roseman won the deal and what Brown will bring to the Patriots. Then they got into the state of the team after Julian Hill’s injury, the Christian Gonzalez situation, and how the team is looking on the field.

00:00 Intro

00:55 Wishing Chris Gasper the best

03:19 Okay with the cost of A.J. Brown?

07:05 Why a first and a fifth-round pick was the price

19:54 PrizePicks

23:01 Latest on A.J. Brown’s degenerative knee

26:20 What does Brown bring to the offense

32:48 How big of a loss is Julian Hill?

38:16 Latest on Christian Gonzalez

45:02 Surprised at Mike Onwenu’s restructured contract?

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!