Did the WNBA’s Officiating Problem Get Worse? – WNBA Today w/ Emma Baccellieri

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell welcomes Sports Illustrated reporter Emma Baccellieri for a discussion on the WNBA’s officiating changes, as well as a closer look at the Washington Mystics’ exciting young core and the Portland Fire’s debut. Plus, some early thoughts around the Dallas Wings.
0:00 – Welcome in Guest
1:01 – Takeaways from Portland Fire
3:51 – Early Takeaways from Washington Mystics season
6:30 – Early Impressions on Georgia Amoore play this season
8:51 – Where does Sonia Citron rank among guards in WNBA?
10:05 – Could Mystics make the playoffs this season?
11:27 – Thoughts on Mystics selection of Lauren Betts
15:24 – Prizepicks
16:43 – Looking at the officiating in the WNBA
23:34 – Team that has most impressed you this season?
25:48 – Wrapping up!
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