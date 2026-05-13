Did the WNBA’s Officiating Problem Get Worse? – WNBA Today w/ Emma Baccellieri

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell welcomes Sports Illustrated reporter Emma Baccellieri for a discussion on the WNBA’s officiating changes, as well as a closer look at the Washington Mystics’ exciting young core and the Portland Fire’s debut. Plus, some early thoughts around the Dallas Wings.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

1:01 – Takeaways from Portland Fire

3:51 – Early Takeaways from Washington Mystics season

6:30 – Early Impressions on Georgia Amoore play this season

8:51 – Where does Sonia Citron rank among guards in WNBA?

10:05 – Could Mystics make the playoffs this season?

11:27 – Thoughts on Mystics selection of Lauren Betts

15:24 – Prizepicks

16:43 – Looking at the officiating in the WNBA

23:34 – Team that has most impressed you this season?

25:48 – Wrapping up!

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