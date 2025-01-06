Close Menu
Did Thunder Pass Celtics as NBA Finals Favorites?

Bobby, Noa, and Josue break down the first Celtics vs. Thunder game of the year
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and Noa Dalzell discussed Celtics vs Thunder, looked ahead to a potential Finals preview and what moves Boston might have to make before the trade deadline.

