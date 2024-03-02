Did Xavier Tillman Pass Luke Kornet in Celtics Rotation?

Has Xavier Tillman overtaken Luke Kornet in the Celtics’ rotation? Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on Friday night, despite Luka Doncic’s second consecutive triple-double. The victory extended the Celtics’ season-best winning streak to 10 games. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon analyze the game and discuss the rotation question afterward.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!

Nutrafol Men! Take the first step to visibly thicker, healthier hair. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com/MEN and enter the promo code GARDEN!