Diggs returns but Chism Shines | Pats Interference

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to discuss Stefon Diggs’ appearance at Patriots practice amid minor controversy, how he looked, David Andrews’ retirement ceremony and everything we saw and learned at the last Patriots OTAs open to reporters.
0:00 – Welcome in Guest
3:01 – Thoughts on viral Stefon Diggs Yacht video
6:05 – Stefon Diggs present at OTAs
13:01 – David Andrews Retires from NFL
21:32 – Prizepicks
23:11 – Who had best day at Patriots OTA practice?
23:22 – Efton Chism
28:04 – Who are 6 Patriots WRs if season started today?
35:06 – Takeaways from OTAs
36:58 – Anfernee Jennings
39:03 – Drake Maye’s performance at OTAs
45:32 – Joshua Dobbs
46:31 – Studs & Duds
47:30 – Running backs performance
48:14 – WRs performance
49:02 – OL performance
49:19 – Jaheim Bell
49:58 – Left Guard Battle
53:20 – Takeaways on OL
56:31 – Defensive Players Performance at OTAs
1:00:22 – Safety Group Thoughts
1:06:14 – Takeaways on Coaching Staff so far
1:11:41 – Most Interesting Offensive & Defensive Player so far
1:12:18 – Efton Chism
1:12:41 – Joshua Farmer
1:13:20 – Craig Woodson
1:13:54 – Efton Chism
1:15:13 – Please consider donating to Doug’s campaign to fight cancer here: https://pages.lls.org/voy/ma/ma25/acallahan
1:17:40 – Wrapping up