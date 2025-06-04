Diggs Week 1?, Drake Maye Progress & Efton Freaking Chism | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down everything from Patriots OTAs, including Jahlani Tavai’s injury, Will Campbell’s progress, and where things stand with rookie contracts. They discuss Stefon Diggs’ presence at practice and why talk of him starting Week 1 isn’t outlandish. The offense’s ups and downs are on display as Drake Maye continues to develop, with standout moments from UDFA Efton Chism III. Bedard also highlights new offensive wrinkles, cornerback rotation, and how the team is coming together early in the install phase.

