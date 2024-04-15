Discussing First Round Matchups in East After Celtics Season-Finale

BOSTON — After Boston’s season finale against the Wizards, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon will discuss the upcoming NBA playoffs. The Celtics first-round opponent is still undecided, creating anticipation and speculation about potential matchups. The hosts will explore the Celtics’ strengths and challenges as they await the final seeding outcomes, and also analyze the other confirmed Eastern Conference matchups

Elevate your style game on and off the course with the PXG Spring Summer 2024 collection. Head over to https://PXG.com/GARDEN and save 10% on all apparel.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS