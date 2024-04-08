Discussing Potential Playoff Matchups for Celtics w/ Josue Pavon

In the latest episode of The Big 3 Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon kick things off with a recap of the Kings game, followed by a discussion on Derrick White and Jaylen Brown playing their best basketball. They then dive into expectations for the starters, bench, and coach Joe Mazzulla for the remainder of the season. The conversation shifts to the biggest threats to the Celtics in the playoffs, with a focus on Indy and Miami, and who might guard Tyrese Haliburton. The episode wraps up with a debate on Rajon Rondo’s potential for making the Hall of Fame.

TIMELINE:

0:00 Kings recap

5:15 Derrick White and Jaylen Brown playing their best ball

8:30 What to expect the rest of the way from the starters

13:55 What to expect the rest of the way from the bench

18:50 What to expect the rest of the way from Joe Mazzulla

28:30 Biggest Threat: Indy or Miami?

33:45 Who guards Halliburton?

37:00 Could Rajon Rondo make hall of fame?

