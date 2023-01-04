Discussing the Damar Hamlin Situation

98.5’s Alex Barth and CLNS Media’s Mike Kadlick discuss Bills safety Damar Hamlin being in critical condition after having cardiac arrest on field in Monday Night’s Bengals-Bills game.

