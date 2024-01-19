Divisional Round Saturday – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

The NFL Playoffs are back again this weekend as the postseason has now dwindled down to eight final teams.

We’re starting with Divisional Round Saturday, with two matchups to kick off the weekend.

As always, these odds, previews, and predictions are powered by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. So head over there to make every moment more.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s contests:

Odds – Texans @ Ravens

Spread: Ravens -9.5

Moneyline: Ravens -420/Texans +330

Total: O/U 43.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Following their 45-14 beat down of the Cleveland Browns last Saturday, the Texans are back at it this Saturday afternoon to take on the AFC’s one-seed in the Ravens.

Houston is hot at the right time. They’ve won three in a row and four of their last five and, with the extraordinary, never-before-seen play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, feel like a team you don’t want to run into on a quest to the Super Bowl.

So are the Ravens. John Harbaugh’s Baltimore squad finished 2023-24 with a 13-4 record, the best in football, and also finished with the league’s best defense allowing just 16.7 points per game. They also have the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

While I think Stroud and the Texans will keep this one relatively close, it’s hard to think the Ravens lose this one. Baltimore wins by 4 and advances to the AFC Championship Game.

Score: Ravens 31 – Texans 27

Side: Texans +9.5

Total: OVER 43.5

Odds – Packers @ 49ers

Spread: 49ers -9.5

Moneyline: 49ers -450/Packers +350

Total: O/U 50.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

For Saturday’s second matchup, the Green Bay Packers are headed west to Santa Clara to take on the NFC’s one-seed 49ers.

San Francisco finished 2023-24 with a 12-5 record, the league’s third-highest-scoring offense (28.9 points per game), and the league’s third-highest-scoring defense (17.5 points per game). They also have the likely NFL Offensive Player of the Year in Christian McCaffrey, who led the NFL in rushing yards (1,459) and (tied) for total touchdowns (21).

As for the Packers, they enter Sunday not only on a four-game winning streak, but off of a 48-32 upset of the Cowboys. Quarterback Jordan Love is playing sensational, having thrown 21 touchdowns to just one interception in his last nine games, and the defense has played solid as well.

Which is why, while I think the 49ers win this one, it’ll be low-scoring and Green Bay will keep it tight. Pack cover 9.5 and the total goes UNDER 50.5

Score: 49ers 24 – Packers 20

Side: Packers +9.5

Total: UNDER 50.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.