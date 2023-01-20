Divisional Round Sunday: Bengals vs. Bills, Cowboys vs. 49ers – Odds, Previews, and Predictions

The only thing better than NFL playoff games on a Saturday are NFL playoff games on a Sunday.

The Bengals are headed to Buffalo to take on the Bills and the Cowboys are off to the Bay Area for a matchup again the 49ers.

We’ll have you covered for the entire postseason thanks to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. Here are predictions and betting picks for both of Saturday’s games:

Bengals @ Bills – 3:00pm

Odds

Spread: Bills -5.5

Moneyline: Bills -250/Bengals +210

Total: O/U 49

Preview & Pick

Bengals vs. Bills is without a doubt the most anticipated matchup of the weekend as the two teams will square off once again just a few weeks after the Damar Hamlin incident shocked the football world. Hamlin is making miraculous strides and it seems like there’s a chance he could be at this game. What a story.

As for the football on the field, these are two of the hottest teams in the sport as the Bengals have won their last nine and the Bills have won their last eight. Cincinnati has taken down the Ravens in each of the last two weeks to get here, and the Bills squeaked by both the Patriots and the Dolphins to allow themselves to host this game at home.

Though the Bengals are banged up on the offensive line, it’s awfully tough for me to pick against Joe Burrow right now. Cincinnati is my Super Bowl pick moving forward, and to do so they have to get through the Bills first. They win a tight one on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 31 – Bills 28

Side: Bengals +5.5

Total: OVER 49

Cowboys @ 49ers – 6:30pm

Odds

Spread: 49ers -4

Moneyline: 49ers -205/Cowboys +175

Total: O/U 46.5

Preview & Pick

What is this, the 1990’s? The Cowboys and the 49ers will faceoff on Sunday night for a chance to play in the NFC Championship game, a rematch of the ’94 and ’95 game.

Both of these teams are coming off of massive victories, with Dallas whomping the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 49ers with a collossal win vs. the Seahawks. They’re both ready to make a statement.

Kyle Shanahan has this Bay Area team buzzing, and not even the Cowboys can stand in the way of it. Brock Purdy continues to defy the odds and brings the 49ers back to their second consecutive NFC title game.

Prediction: 49ers 24 – Cowboys 17

Side: 49ers -4

Total: UNDER 46.5

