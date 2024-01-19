Divisional Round Sunday – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

The NFL Playoffs are back again this weekend as the postseason has now dwindled down to eight final teams.

We’re back with Divisional Round Sunday, and two matchups to close out the weekend.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s contests:

Odds – Buccaneers @ Lions

Spread: Lions -6.5

Moneyline: Lions -275/Buccaneers +225

Total: O/U 48.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Coming off of their first playoff win since 1991 (!!), the Lions get to play host again at Ford Field this weekend when they welcome the Buccaneers to town this Sunday.

Said Bucs beat the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 behind a 337-yard, three-touchdown performance from quarterback Baker Mayfield. The sixth-year pro has had quite the career resurgence in Tampa and has Tampa on the verge of the conference title game for the second time in four years.

The Lions are no easy task, though. As mentioned above, they got the monkey off their back in Jared Goff’s revenge game last Sunday night to the tune of a 24-23 win over the Rams. Ultimately, I think they’re too talented 1-53 to lose to Tampa. The Bucs keep it close, though, and cover the spread.

Score: Lions 31 – Buccaneers 30

Side: Buccaneers +6.5

Total: OVER 48.5

Odds – Chiefs @ Bills

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -144/Chiefs +122

Total: O/U 45.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

In the NFL’s best new rivalry, the Chiefs are headed to Buffalo on Sunday night to take on the Bills.

The Bills, after an atrocious and frankly un-Bills-like 6-6 start to the season, have rattled off five straight wins and, due to winning the AFC East in Week 18, will host their rival Chiefs for the first time since 2020.

Speaking of the Chiefs, while they finished the regular season 11-6 and pulled off a victory over Miam in the Wild Card round, they haven’t been nearly the Kansas City team we’ve seen in years past. Patrick Mahomes’ offense scored just 21.8 points per game (15th in the NFL), and failed to be a top-10 offense in yards-per-game for the first time since 2016.

While I think Sunday’s contest will be close, KC just hasn’t shown me enough to back them in this spot. I like the Bills to win and cover in another classic matchup between Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Score: Bills 38 – Chiefs 31

Side: Bill -2.5

Total: OVER 45.5

