Divisional Round Sunday NFL Playoffs Odds, Previews, & Predictions | BetOnline.ag

We have an incredible Saturday of football ahead of us, and Sunday will be no different. Both of these games are rematches of the regular season, with the Rams traveling across the country to take on the Buccaneers, and the Bills heading to Kansas City to face off against the Chiefs.

Here are my predictions and picks for both games, with odds brought to you by our partners at BetOnline.ag:

Rams @ Buccaneers – 3:00pm

Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Buccaneers -145/Rams +125

Storylines

The Bucs are a bit of a mystery team. Everyone respects them – and rightfully so – because of who they have under center. But they are in turmoil right now. They cut Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin is out for the season, Tom Brady’s favorite running back is banged up, and Bruce Arians is out here smacking defensive backs on the sideline. Despite beating up on Philly last weekend, I don’t have as much confidence in this team as others do. They’re a bit of a mess.

Popular Now Should the Celtics Stop Shooting So Many Threes?

The Rams seem to have it going again after having an up and down regular reason. Sure – they went 12-5, but there were times this season where they didn’t look in sync at all. They fixed that last weekend against Arizona. This is exactly what the Rams need if they want to win a Super Bowl:

The Rams are the “Dream Team” of the 2021-2022 NFL season. After trading for Matthew Stafford last January – LA was officially all in, and it has shown in their subsequent acquisitions. They traded for Sony Michel and Von Miller, and then signed Odell Beckham Jr. after he was granted his release from the Browns. Chemistry is key to winning a title, and Sean McVay does a good job at getting guys to buy-in quickly. If they can continue to gel the way they are right now, they have more than enough talent to win a Lombardi.

Matt Stafford finally got the playoff monkey off of his back last weekend, and although he only attempted 17 passes in the win, that type of confidence and momentum is exactly what you need in the NFL playoffs.

Prediction/Pick

In what may be Tom Brady’s final game, he doesn’t get it done in the end. This LA team is simply too talented to be a divisional round exit, and the nonsense in Tampa will finally catch up to the Bucs. The Rams win a tight one and send Brady into retirement.

Prediction: Rams 28 – Buccaneers 27

Side: Rams +2.5

Total: OVER 47

Bills @ Chiefs – 6:30pm

Odds

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -125/Bills +105

Storylines

Kansas City upended the Steelers on Sunday night with a 42-21 win at Arrowhead, sending off Ben Roethlisberger in embarrassing fashion. Patrick Mahomes is now 6-1 in his home stadium in the postseason, throwing 20 touchdowns and just one interception. The Chiefs have won 11 of their last 12 games, and are certainly not a team I would want to face if I wanted a chance to win the Super Bowl.

.@PatrickMahomes' postseason numbers at Arrowhead are something out of a video game. 6-1 record. 20 passing TDs. 1 INT. Pure domination. 💪 📺: #BUFvsKC – Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/9hb9zizVZd — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2022

Buffalo took down the Patriots 47-17, ending their division rivals season. The Bills scored a touchdown on every offensive drive sans kneel downs, and John Allen went 21-25 for 308 yards and five touchdown passes. They completely cut through the once vaunted New England defense like a hot knife through butter.

Prediction/Pick

Both of these teams are playing lights out football right now. This is going to be a shootout. I really think this could be anyones ballgame, but Kansas City’s playoff experience and the home field advantage will ultimately prove to be the difference maker. Chiefs win and advance to the AFC Championship game.

Prediction: Chiefs 31 – Bills 24

Side: Chiefs -1.5

Total: OVER 54

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.