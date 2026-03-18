Do Bruins Need James Hagens to Help Clinch Playoff Spot? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s back-to-back OT losses to the Devils and Habs, Elias Lindholm’s struggles, and James Hagens’ potential arrival

0:00 – Intro

1:41 – Looking at what has been factor in Bruins recent struggles

16:27 – Prizepicks

17:52 – Expectations for James Hagens when he joins Bruins

26:18 – Subscribe to the podcast!

27:17 – Will Bruins rest Elias Lindholm with his recent struggles?

32:02 – Wrapping up

Poke The Bear on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!