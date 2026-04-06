Do Bruins Need to Call up James Hagens? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss why it’s time for the Bruins to call up James Hagens. They get into the pros and cons. The guys also get into what it would take to get Morgan Geekie going, as well as Jeremy Swayman’s case for the Vezina.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:28 – Red Sox struggles

3:15 – Is it time for Bruins to bring up James Hagens?

14:45 – Awaken 180

16:01 – Thoughts on James Hagens play in Providence

22:38 – Prizepicks

24:26 – Morgan Geekie 17 straight games without a goal

29:50 – Looking at potential playoff matchups

31:37 – Rocket Money

33:41 – Does Jeremy Swayman have a case for the Vezina?

37:51 – Wrapping up!

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