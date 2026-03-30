Do Bruins Need to Call up James Hagens? | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss what the Bruins should do with James Hagens. Hagens so far has played 3 games for the Providence Bruins and has 2 points in those 3 games and has looked comfortable. The guys discuss what the Bruins should do with him for the rest of the season if this hot Bruins team should call him up or is the best bet to keep him down in Providence and let him get more ice time?

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