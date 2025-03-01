Do Cavs Have Advantage Over Celtics in 7 Game Series?

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 123-116, evening the season series at 2-2 and raising questions about how these teams match up in a potential playoff battle.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell break down Cleveland’s hard-fought win, where Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley led the way. Despite the Celtics missing Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the Cavs showed their depth and resilience.

“I think my biggest takeaway is this [Cavs] team is legit.” –– @NoaDalzell @RealBobManning & Noa discuss the Cavs 22 point comeback last night: https://t.co/ihYvXhX4dB CLNS Celtics Coverage⚡️by PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/mtwNxDK4Vs — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 1, 2025

Could Cleveland have the advantage in a seven-game series? Bobby and Noa discuss what this matchup could look like in the playoffs!

