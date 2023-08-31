Do Celtics Face Most Important Season in Last 15 Years?

Welcome to episode 143 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani discuss Jaylen Brown playing in Ice Cube’s Big 3 tournament, Brown and Jayson Tatum working out, Eric Lewis’ retirement and more! Be sure to check out the latest episode as the trio breaks down the Celtics schedule and latest rumors!

0:00 Intro 0:26

Jaylen Brown plays in the Big 3 Tournament is good for Ice Cube

7:56 Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum working out together

10:02 This Celtics season is one of the most important in 15 years

12:39 Eric Lewis retirement amid NBA investigation

17:43 Younger referees will be prone to mistakes

19:55 FanDuel Sportsbook

20:33 Celtics 2023-24 schedule

30:31 Are the Nuggets going to be able to replicate their title run again this season?

32:04 Who is going to come out of the Western Conference?

35:19 How does Ja Morant’s suspension affect the Memphis Grizzlies?

37:24 Are the Celtics going to sign another wing, and who will it be?

42:37 Would adding TJ Warren negatively impact Sam Hauser?

43:45 Do the Celtics need another big? Will Blake Griffin return?

45:50 Outro

